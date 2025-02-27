Zumiez Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results on March 13, 2025

Zumiez Inc. will announce fiscal 2024 results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Zumiez Inc. announced it will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 13, 2025, after the stock market closes. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that participants can join by pre-registering for dial-in details or by accessing a live webcast. To prevent delays, attendees are advised to join the call fifteen minutes early. A replay of the call will be available afterward. Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer focusing on apparel, footwear, and accessories for young individuals involved in action sports and streetwear, operating 730 stores across multiple regions and several ecommerce sites.

Potential Positives

Zumiez Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 13, 2025, which will provide transparency and important financial information to investors.

The company is providing multiple access points for interested parties to hear the results, including a live conference call and a replay of the webcast, which enhances investor engagement.

As of February 1, 2025, Zumiez operates 730 stores across multiple regions, indicating a strong retail presence and potential market growth.

Zumiez's positioning as a leading specialty retailer in the action sports and streetwear sectors highlights its niche market appeal and alignment with current consumer trends.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report may indicate that investors are anticipating scrutiny of the company's financial performance, which could highlight potential challenges or weaknesses in fiscal 2024.



The need for participants to pre-register for the conference call could be viewed as a barrier to transparent communication with investors and stakeholders, potentially limiting broader engagement.



There is no mention of any financial metrics or performance indicators in the press release, raising concerns about the company's transparency regarding its fiscal health ahead of the results announcement.

FAQ

When will Zumiez release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results?

Zumiez will report its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 13, 2025.

What time is the Zumiez conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 13, 2025.

How can I register for the Zumiez conference call?

To register for the conference call, please use the provided registration link in the announcement.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available at https://ir.zumiez.com.

What are Zumiez's store locations?

Zumiez operates 730 stores across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia as of February 1, 2025.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 3,283 shares for an estimated $71,733

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.





About Zumiez Inc.









Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of February 1, 2025, we operated 730 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.











