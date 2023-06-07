Zumiez Execs' Insider Trades Signal Optimism Amid Weak Q1 Results

In the wake of Zumiez's (US:ZUMZ) lackluster first-quarter financial report, which saw a sizable decline in sales, there is a glimmer of hope for investors.

Two Form 4 filings submitted to the SEC after market close on Tuesday revealed that Zumiez's CEO, Richard Brooks, and International President, Adam Ellis, made notable stock purchases on market in the approved trading window following the result. This unexpected move by the company's top executives has piqued the interest of investors and has the potential to turn the tide for Zumiez.

ZUMZ stock is down more than 51% in the last 12 months. They are due to exit the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective June 19..

Tracking Trades

The trades were initially spotted on Fintel’s insider trading tracker later on Tuesday afternoon. The screen is a live filter of trades by insiders of listed public companies.

Zumiez shares tumbled more than 15% following the release of what turned out to be weak Q1 results last week. However, the subsequent insider trades by Brooks and Ellis, which occurred after market hours, have sparked a renewed sense of confidence, with shares rising by 6.1%.

When delivering into the activity, CEO Brooks purchased a whopping 74,930 shares at an average price of $13.57, giving the total transaction a value just above $1 million. The CEO owns a total of 2,647,954 shares of ZUMZ stock following the transaction, extending his ownership of the float to around 13.5%.

Ellis bought 10,000 shares at $14.67 each, with the trade totalling around $150,000. His total share count rose to 34,393 as a result of the trade.

The trades by these insiders speak louder than words and suggest that they believe in the youth fashion retailer's ability to overcome the current challenges and deliver better results in the future.

Even with these recent purchases, Fintel’s insider sentiment score of 35.46 ranks the activity well below global peers.

Bell Curve of Institutional Interest

Research on the Fintel platform revealed that institutional interest in the stock has waned in recent months in a similar trend to the declining share price. Fintel’s data on hedge funds investing in ZUMZ could partially explain the decline, with the average portfolio allocation falling by 6.14% during the most recent quarter.

While the number of owners on the register has stayed firm at 433, many of its backers have trimmed exposure to the company.

Fintel’s fund sentiment score of 41.83 ranks ZUMZ in the bottom 30% when screened against 37,181 other global securities for the highest levels of institutional activity.

The chart below shows the ‘bell curve’ like trend in share count ownership by institutions over the last five years.