Zumiez Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZUMZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.46, changing hands as low as $43.11 per share. Zumiez Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUMZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUMZ's low point in its 52 week range is $36.33 per share, with $55.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.36.

