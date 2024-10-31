News & Insights

Stocks

Zuleika Gold Plans 2025 Drilling Amid Legal Pursuits

October 31, 2024 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zuleika Gold Limited (AU:ZAG) has released an update.

Zuleika Gold Limited reports promising results from its soil geochemistry programs, positioning the company to prioritize drill testing in early 2025. The company is also vigorously pursuing legal action following a court’s dismissal of an appeal, aiming to determine damages from Vango and DPPL. With a solid financial base, Zuleika Gold remains focused on advancing its exploration projects.

For further insights into AU:ZAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.