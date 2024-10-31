Zuleika Gold Plans 2025 Drilling Amid Legal Pursuits

Zuleika Gold Limited (AU:ZAG) has released an update.

Zuleika Gold Limited reports promising results from its soil geochemistry programs, positioning the company to prioritize drill testing in early 2025. The company is also vigorously pursuing legal action following a court’s dismissal of an appeal, aiming to determine damages from Vango and DPPL. With a solid financial base, Zuleika Gold remains focused on advancing its exploration projects.

