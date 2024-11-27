Zuleika Gold Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Zuleika Gold Limited (AU:ZAG) has released an update.
Zuleika Gold Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting. Notable resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors Alan Willis and Annie Guo. The approval to issue shares and options to directors also received strong support from shareholders.
