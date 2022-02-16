US Markets
FB

Zuckerberg says Nick Clegg to take new role as president of Global Affairs

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Meta Platforms Inc boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday that Nick Clegg will take over as president of Global Affairs.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday that Nick Clegg will take over as president of Global Affairs.

Clegg has previously worked on the Facebook-parent's content policy, elections and the establishment of the Oversight Board.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular