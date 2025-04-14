Zuckerberg Defends Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions In Landmark Antitrust Trial

(RTTNews) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand Monday in a pivotal antitrust trial, defending the company's high-profile acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as the Federal Trade Commission accuses Meta of maintaining an illegal monopoly over the social media landscape.

The case, unfolding in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, could result in Meta being forced to spin off the two platforms—an outcome that would radically alter its core business and the broader tech ecosystem.

The FTC argues that Meta's acquisition strategy was designed to eliminate emerging competitors before they could challenge Facebook's dominance. In opening statements, FTC attorney Daniel Matheson said consumers are left with "no reasonable alternatives" to Meta's platforms, which together claim 3.3 billion daily users and generated over $160 billion in ad revenue last year.

Zuckerberg, beginning what is expected to be two days of testimony, defended the deals as necessary to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. He described the shift in Facebook's focus from personal connections to curated content, noting that while the "friend" element has declined, it remains part of the platform's identity. He also emphasized the strategic value of messaging, calling it "symbiotic" with Facebook's broader services.

The FTC presented internal emails from 2011 and 2012, in which Zuckerberg acknowledged Instagram as a "viable competitor" in mobile photos and expressed concern that rivals like Google might acquire it first. He also cited WhatsApp as a critical asset to strengthen Meta's position in mobile communications.

The trial, centered on what might have happened had the acquisitions not occurred, underscores the challenge of regulating tech in hindsight. A decision in favor of the FTC could result in the most significant breakup of a tech company in decades.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.