Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of Village Farms International (VFF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.58% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Village Farms International is 1.84. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 141.58% from its latest reported closing price of 0.76.

The projected annual revenue for Village Farms International is 333MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Village Farms International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFF is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 20,950K shares. The put/call ratio of VFF is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 3,482K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 22.77% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 3,482K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,254K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 76.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 357.26% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 1,107K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 57.16% over the last quarter.

AXS Investments holds 1,078K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Village Farms International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating greenhouse growers in North America. The Company leverages decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost intensive agriculture as a vertically integrated produce supplier to pursue high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North Americaand select markets internationally.

