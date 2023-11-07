News & Insights

Stocks
PLNHF

Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) with Overweight Recommendation

November 07, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNHF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet 13 Holdings is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.05 to a high of $1.55. The average price target represents an increase of 41.21% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Planet 13 Holdings is 119MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PLNHF / Planet 13 Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Private Ocean holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLNHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.