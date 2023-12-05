Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.16% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for NewLake Capital Partners is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 18.16% from its latest reported closing price of 13.38.

The projected annual revenue for NewLake Capital Partners is 53MM, an increase of 14.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

NewLake Capital Partners Declares $0.39 Dividend

On September 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $13.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 15.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.62 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewLake Capital Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLCP is 1.38%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.31% to 881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RAAAX - Altegris holds 461K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLCP by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Multi-strategy Growth & Income Fund holds 275K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAREX - Dunham Real Estate Stock Fund holds 87K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 15.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLCP by 16.06% over the last quarter.

OIOIX - AXS Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AXS Investments holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

