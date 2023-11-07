Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of MariMed (MRMD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of MariMed (OTC:MRMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.19% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MariMed is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 237.19% from its latest reported closing price of 0.30.

The projected annual revenue for MariMed is 156MM, an increase of 10.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in MariMed. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRMD is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canton Hathaway holds 645K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbw Capital holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

