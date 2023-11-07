News & Insights

Stocks
MRMD

Zuanic & Associates Initiates Coverage of MariMed (MRMD) with Overweight Recommendation

November 07, 2023 — 12:43 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of MariMed (OTC:MRMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.19% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MariMed is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 237.19% from its latest reported closing price of 0.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MariMed is 156MM, an increase of 10.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in MariMed. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRMD is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRMD / MariMed Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Canton Hathaway holds 645K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbw Capital holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

