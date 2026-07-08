ZTS Wins European Commission Approval for New Poultry Disease Vaccine

Zoetis ZTS announced that the European Commission has awarded marketing authorization for Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND, a recombinant vector vaccine that protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek's disease with a single dose. The approval strengthens ZTS’ poultry vaccine portfolio in the EU while offering producers another option to safeguard commercial flocks against two economically important viral diseases.

The vaccine can be administered either in ovo to 18-19-day-old embryonated eggs or through subcutaneous injection at hatch. It uses the herpesvirus of turkey (HVT) as its vector, an avirulent virus that has been used in poultry vaccination for nearly two decades. By expressing an antigen from the Newcastle disease virus, the vaccine stimulates immunity against Newcastle disease while simultaneously protecting against Marek's disease. The dual protection in a single-dose regimen is expected to simplify vaccination schedules and reduce handling requirements.

ZTS Wins EU Approval Amid Rising Poultry Disease Concerns

The authorization comes as Newcastle disease continues to pose a significant threat to commercial poultry production across Europe. The disease is classified as notifiable under the EU animal health regulations due to its highly contagious nature and its ability to cause substantial mortality and production losses. Recent confirmed outbreaks in Germany, Spain and Poland have underscored the importance of preventive vaccination in limiting the spread of infection and protecting flock health.

Zoetis shares have plunged 39.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.



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The approval also carries commercial significance beyond the EU market. Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND is already authorized in more than 35 countries worldwide, including several Southeast Asian markets. The European Commission's decision is expected to support export opportunities for poultry producers by broadening access to a vaccine that is already recognized in key international markets.

The latest authorization further expands Zoetis' Poulvac Procerta portfolio in Europe. The franchise already includes Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD, which protects against infectious bursal disease and Marek's disease and Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD-ND, authorized in 2025, which provides protection against Newcastle disease, infectious bursal disease and Marek's disease through a single-dose vaccination. The addition of Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND gives poultry producers another vaccination option that can be tailored to different disease prevention strategies.

The approval also reinforces Zoetis' position in the global poultry vaccine market, where recombinant vector vaccines continue to gain traction because of their ability to provide broad protection while simplifying immunization programs.

With EU authorization now secured, ZTS is well-positioned to expand the adoption of its HVT vector platform across the region. The launch is expected to support efforts to improve flock health, reduce disease-related losses and enhance the efficiency of poultry production, while strengthening Zoetis' presence in one of the world's largest animal health markets.

Zoetis Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

ZTS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Novavax NVAX and Amarin AMRN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $3.02. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.92. LQDA shares have rallied 135.5% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Novavax’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 20 cents to 19 cents. Over the same period, loss estimates for 2027 have narrowed to 31 cents to 26 cents. NVAX shares have gained 40.8% year to date.

Novavax’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 305.24%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents. AMRN shares have risen 10.8% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

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