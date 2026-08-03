ZTS Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Expect

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, 2026, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.49 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.84 per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for Zoetis in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding ZTS’ Q2 Earnings

Zoetis derives the majority of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

First-quarter revenues in the U.S. segment are likely to have decreased from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower sales of Zoetis’ companion animal products and an increasingly competitive landscape. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.33 billion.

Revenues from the International segment are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher sales of companion animal and livestock products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.14 billion.

Year to date, Zoetis shares have plunged 38.6% compared with the industry’s 4.5% decline.



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Companion animal products sales, particularly ZTS’ parasiticides portfolio, including Simparica and ProHeart franchises, and its key dermatology products, including Apoquel and Cytopoint, are expected to have driven revenues in both the U.S. and International segments in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, Zoetis’ monoclonal antibody products for osteoarthritis pain, Librela for dogs and Solensia for cats, are expected to have posted a decline in sales in the U.S. segment due to fears of side effects in some dogs.

Apoquel is also approved as the first and only chewable treatment in the United States for controlling pruritus related to allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age. The drug’s expanded label is likely to have boosted sales in the first quarter.

In 2025, the FDA approved a new indication for Zoetis’ Simparica Trio to prevent flea tapeworm infections by targeting and killing vector fleas in treated dogs. With this approval, the triple combo drug is now the only canine combination parasiticide indicated to prevent flea tapeworm infections at the source by eliminating carrier fleas before they can transmit the parasite. The label expansion is expected to have driven sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zoetis' livestock product sales are expected to have increased in the second quarter, supported by continued broad-based strength across its core species portfolio. In the United States, growth is likely to have been driven by cattle, poultry and swine products, while the International segment is expected to have benefited from broad-based demand across cattle, swine, poultry and fish.

ZTS Earnings Surprise History

Zoetis has a mixed earnings surprise history so far. The bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 3.58%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative surprise of 4.97%.

Earnings Whispers for ZTS

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Zoetis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ZTS has an Earnings ESP of -0.75%.

Zacks Rank: Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Zoetis Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY has an Earnings ESP of +14.14% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of HRMY have lost 5.9% year to date. The company’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 25.16%. Harmony is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ACAD have lost 3.1% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 20.83%. Acadia is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of CRSP have lost 8.4% year to date. CRISPR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.95%.

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Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.