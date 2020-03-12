ZTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.65, changing hands as low as $120.08 per share. Zoetis Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTS's low point in its 52 week range is $95.75 per share, with $146.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.20. The ZTS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

