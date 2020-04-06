ZTS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.88, changing hands as high as $126.25 per share. Zoetis Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTS's low point in its 52 week range is $90.14 per share, with $146.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.11. The ZTS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

