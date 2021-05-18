ZTO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as high as $31.49 per share. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.44 per share, with $38.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.