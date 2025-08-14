ZTO Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

ZTO Express ZTO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 19, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, indicating a fall of 7.2% from the 2024 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues stands at $6.83 billion, calling for an 11.1% increase from the full-year 2024 actuals.

Given this backdrop, let’s see how things have shaped up for ZTO Express this earnings season.

The company's bottom-line performance is anticipated to have been hurt by high operating expenses, as it has consistently increased its spending. Strong parcel volumes are likely to have driven top-line performance, with the express delivery services unit expected to have delivered impressive results. However, revenues from ZTO’s freight forwarding services unit may have declined due to weak freight demand.

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is also anticipated to have an impact on the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

ZTO Express reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 37 cents per share, which came in line with the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.50 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion and improved year over year.

ZTO’s Zacks Rank

ZTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. However, earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion but decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year.

JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (“JBI”) loads, a 13% rise in Truckload (“JBT”) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (“DCS”) productivity and a 6% jump in Integrated Capacity Solutions (“ICS”) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenues declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, rose 1% on a year-over-year basis.

