ZTO Express (ZTO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Surge More Than 40% Y/Y

ZTO Express’ ZTO fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line surged more than 40% year over year due to reduction in operating expenses. Following this earnings beat, shares of the company gained 2.7% in after-market trading on Mar 16.



Total revenues of $1,446.4 million increased in double digits year over year owing to rise in revenues at the core express delivery services unit (contributing 91.4% to the top line).

Detailed Operational Statistics

Revenues in Express delivery services jumped 15.7% year over year due to 17.2% increase in parcel volume and 1.3% decrease in parcel unit price. Parcel volume market share was 20.6% in the reported quarter.

ZTO Express Cayman Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ZTO Express Cayman Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ZTO Express Cayman Inc. Quote

Freight forwarding services’ revenues declined 38.9% year over year with cross-border e-commerce demand and pricing returning to a normal level post recovery from the pandemic. However, revenues from the sale of accessories inched up 4.7% year over year.



Total operating expenses of this China-based company declined 32.5% year over year to RMB196.9 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 13.1%, with increase in compensation and benefits, and in office expenditures.



Gross margin deteriorated to 21.7% in the fourth quarter from 23.1% in the year-ago period. As of Dec 31, 2021, ZTO Express repurchased 36.07 million ADSs at an average purchase price of $25.21.

Liquidity

ZTO Express, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of RMB 9.72 billion compared with RMB 14.21 billion at the end of December 2020.

Outlook

ZTO Express expects parcel volumes in the range of 26.30-27.64 billion for 2022, indicating a rise of 18-24% year over year.

Special Dividend

ZTO Express’ board approved a special dividend of 25 cents per ADS and share, payable to shareholders of class A ordinary shares on Apr 22 and holders of ADSs on Apr 27, of record as of Apr 8.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s glance through some other earnings reports from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), incurred a loss (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents. However, the amount of loss has narrowed year over year.



Gol Linhas’ net operating revenues of $523.7 million outperformed the consensus mark of $505.3 million. The top line surged significantly year over year, with passenger revenues (accounting for 96.1% of total revenues) rising 63.3%, thanks to continued recovery in air-travel demand in Brazil as vaccination rates increase.



Golar LNG Limited GLNG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of 22 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. The bottom line improved more than 100% year over year.



Golar LNG’s adjusted revenues of $115.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million. The top line dipped 2.8% year over year, primarily due to 9.7% decline in Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (“FLNG”) revenues.



Expeditors International of Washington EXPD, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.66 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Results benefited from higher airfreight tonnage volumes. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Expeditors’ total revenues of $5,396.3 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,257 million and also increased significantly year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.