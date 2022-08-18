ZTO Express (ZTO) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Increase Y/Y

ZTO Express’ ZTO second-quarter 2022 earnings of 33 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line surged year over year despite higher operating expenses and the impact of Omicron-induced woes.

Total revenues of $1,292.4 million improved year over year, owing to a rise in revenues at the core express delivery services unit (contributing 91.6% to the top line).

Detailed Operational Statistics

Revenues in Express delivery services jumped 18.8% year over year due to a 7.5% increase in parcel volume and an 10.5% increase in parcel unit price. Parcel volume market share was 21.6% in the reported quarter.

Freight forwarding services’ revenues grew 5.2% year over year, with cross-border e-commerce demand and pricing returning to a normal level post recovery from the pandemic.

Revenue from sales of accessories climbed 11.3% year over year.

Total operating expenses of this China-based company came in at RMB 217.3 million compared with RMB 218 million in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 16% on the back of the rise in compensation and benefits.

Gross margin rate improved to 25.4% from 22.8% in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2022, ZTO Express repurchased 36.07 million ADSs at an average purchase price of $25.21.

Liquidity

ZTO Express exited the second quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of RMB9.93 billion compared with RMB9.90 billion at the end of March 2022.

ZTO Express has reinstated its expectation for parcel volumes in 2022 to 24.96-25.86 billion. The guided range represents an increase of 12-16% year over year.

Currently, ZTO Express carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Transportation Companies

Delta AirLines’ DAL second-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 29 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.44 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. Escalated operating expenses induced the earnings miss. Multiple flight cancellations in May and June also hurt results. The earnings miss disappointed investors, resulting in the stock shedding value in early trading. In the year-ago quarter, Delta incurred a loss of $1.07 per share when air-travel demand was not as buoyant as in the current scenario.

DAL’s revenues came in at $13,824 million, which not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,608.9 million and soared 94% from the year-ago quarter’s figure as air-travel demand rebounded from the pandemic lows. The uptick in air-travel demand in the United States can be gauged from the fact that 75.9% of second-quarter 2022 passenger revenues came from the domestic markets.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHTreported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

JBHT’squarterly earnings of $2.42 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 and improved 50.3% year over year.

JBHT’stotal operating revenues of $3,837.53 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,908.37 million. The top line jumped 32% year over year on the back of strength across all segments. JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, rose 21.2% year over year.

CSX Corporation ( CSX )reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CSX’s quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved 25% year over year.

CSX’s total revenues of $3,815 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,990 million. The top line increased 28% year over year on the back of higher revenues in almost all markets, driven by pricing gains, fuel surcharge, and contribution from the acquisition of Quality Carriers. CSX’s overall revenues per unit increased 27%.



