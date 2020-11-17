ZTO Express (ZTO) Faces Supply Chain & Operating Cost Issues

We recently issued an updated report on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO.

ZTO Express' is witnessing high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which is pushing up operating expenses. Apart from this, rise in salary and social welfare costs escalated SG&A expenses. Notably, operating costs increased 36.2% in the first half of 2020. Operating costs are likely to have been high in third-quarter 2020 too. Detailed results will be released on Nov 18.

Moreover, capex surged more than 100% year over year to RMB 2.25 billion in second-quarter 2020. Continuous rise in capex may limit bottom-line growth. Stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market are a major hindrance to ZTO Express’ business.

Due to COVID-19 led supply-chain disruptions, the company issued a dull outlook for current-year adjusted net income. The company expects the metric in the range of RMB 4.8-RMB 5.2 billion, representing a 1.7-9.3% decline on a year-over-year basis.

Meanwhile, we expect the company's express delivery services unit is expected to have performed well in third-quarter 2020 on the back of strong parcel volumes.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZTO Express' currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX, FedEx Corporation FDX and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 6.5%, respectively.

