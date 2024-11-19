News & Insights

Stocks

ZTO Express Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 19, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A ( (ZTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A presented to its investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a prominent express delivery company based in China, providing extensive logistics services with a focus on express delivery and value-added offerings through a scalable network model.

In their latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, ZTO Express demonstrated strong financial performance with a notable increase in parcel volume and profitability. The company’s adjusted net income rose by 2.0% to RMB2.4 billion, and parcel volume surged by 15.9% to 8.7 billion parcels, showcasing robust growth amidst changing consumption patterns.

Key metrics from the report include a 17.6% increase in revenues, reaching RMB10.7 billion, driven by a 15.9% rise in parcel volume and a 1.8% increase in unit price. The gross profit improved by 23.2%, while adjusted EBITDA saw an 8.7% growth. Operationally, ZTO enhanced its network with over 31,000 pickup/delivery outlets and more than 10,000 self-owned line-haul vehicles.

The company continues to focus on quality service and customer satisfaction, despite challenges such as a shift in consumer spending and the rise of low-value e-commerce packages. ZTO plans to maintain its volume leadership and market share while aiming for balanced growth in service quality, market share, and profitability.

Looking forward, ZTO Express anticipates parcel volume growth in the range of 11.6% to 12.3% for 2024, reflecting a strategic approach to adapt to market conditions and sustain its position as a leader in the express delivery industry.

