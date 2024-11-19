ZTO Express Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Class A (HK:2057) has released an update.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The results, prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, highlight the company’s continued performance amidst China’s competitive e-commerce and express delivery sectors. Investors are advised to consider potential risks associated with the company’s weighted voting rights structure.

