ZTO Express raises $870 million in convertible bonds

Chinese delivery company ZTO Express has raised $870 million in convertible bonds, according to the firm's regulatory filings on Thursday.

The convertible bonds are priced at a coupon of 1.5% and carry a conversion premium of 30%, according to the filings. The deal was launched in the U.S. trading session on Wednesday.

The notes are due in 2027, but holders will have the right to require ZTO to repurchase for cash all or part of their notes in 2025, according to the term sheet.

ZTO estimates net proceeds from this offering will be around $855 million.

