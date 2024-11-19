ZTO Express Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) will host a conference call at 7:30 PM ET on November 19, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://zto.investorroom.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode 0501133.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 1609584.

