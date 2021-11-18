ZTO Express Gains On Higher Revenue In Q3

(RTTNews) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are gaining on Thursday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter revenue.

The express delivery company in China said its revenues climbed 11.3 percent to RMB 7.390 billion or $1.147 billion from RMB 6.638 billion last year. The volume for the quarter grew 23.3 percent to 5.7 billion parcels.

Currently, ZTO is at $31.50, up 9.28 percent from the previous close of $28.82 on a volume of 6,375,926. The shares have traded in a range of $25.23-$38.96 on average volume of 2,641,343.

