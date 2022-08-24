Markets
ZTO

ZTO Express Drops 12%; Announces $870 Mln Sr.notes Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese express delivery company ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) are falling more than 12% Wednesday morning at $23.54.

The company today announced a proposed offering of $870 million convertible senior notes due 2027.

ZTO Express plans to use net proceeds from the offering to grow its logistics operations, and for general corporate purposes.

ZTO has traded in the range of $19.72-$34.82 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZTO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular