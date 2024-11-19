News & Insights

ZTO Express cuts FY24 parcel volume growth view to 11.6%-12.3% from 15%-18%

November 19, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

The company states: “Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2024 is expected to be in the range of 33.7 billion to 33.9 billion, representing a 11.6% to 12.3% increase year over year.” ZTO previously expected Parcel volume for 2024 to be in the range of 34.73 billion to 35.64 billion.

