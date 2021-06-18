ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTO) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, ZTO Express (Cayman)'s earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For ZTO Express (Cayman)?

NYSE:ZTO Price Based on Past Earnings June 18th 2021 free report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ZTO Express (Cayman) would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 19%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 23% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that ZTO Express (Cayman)'s P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From ZTO Express (Cayman)'s P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for ZTO Express (Cayman) (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

