ZTO Express Announces Q3 Financial Results Release

October 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Class A (HK:2057) has released an update.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has announced a board meeting on November 19, 2024, to approve and release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter. Investors can expect the results to be published on November 20, 2024, before the Hong Kong Stock Exchange opens. Additionally, anearnings conference callwill be hosted by the management team to discuss the financial performance.

