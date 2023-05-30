ZTO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.88, changing hands as low as $25.59 per share. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.27 per share, with $30.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.69.

