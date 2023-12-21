ZTE (SZSE:000063) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 39.55

The average one-year price target for ZTE (SZSE:000063) has been revised to 39.55 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 35.20 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.56 to a high of 56.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.18% from the latest reported closing price of 25.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZTE. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 30.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000063 is 0.12%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.70% to 17,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,096K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000063 by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,551K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 2,005K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 67.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000063 by 211.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,003K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000063 by 7.97% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,728K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000063 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.