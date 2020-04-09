ZTE director Bao Yuming submits resignation - company

SHENZHEN, China, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp 000063.SZ said it has received the resignation letter of independent non-executive director Bao Yuming.

The company said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock exchange that Bao will continue to perform his duties until a new independent non-executive director can be appointed.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

