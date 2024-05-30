ZTE Corporation Prepares for Board Reshuffle

ZTE (HK:0763) has released an update.

ZTE Corporation has announced the upcoming election and appointment of new non-executive and independent non-executive directors, following the resignation of Mr. Li Buqing and the end of the maximum six-year tenure for Ms. Cai Manli and Mr. Gordon Ng. The controlling shareholder, Zhongxingxin, has nominated new candidates for these roles, with the approval of the appointments to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 28, 2024. Shareholders will receive notices with details on the candidates and the AGM for their consideration and voting.

