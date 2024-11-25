News & Insights

ZTE Cancels Unexercised Share Options, Maintains Stability

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

ZTE (HK:0763) has released an update.

ZTE Corporation has completed the cancellation of 49,170,941 unexercised share options from its 2020 Share Option Incentive Scheme. This move, confirmed by the Shenzhen Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, does not affect the company’s share capital or shareholding structure. The cancellation adheres to relevant laws and regulations, ensuring compliance with ZTE’s corporate governance standards.

