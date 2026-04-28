zSpace (ZSPC) Price Target Increased by 3,161.12% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for zSpace (NasdaqCM:ZSPC) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 3,161.12% from the prior estimate of $0.39 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,223.59% from the latest reported closing price of $0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in zSpace. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 48.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZSPC is 0.00%, an increase of 55.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.10% to 1,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 121K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 119K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 57.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSPC by 42.00% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 64K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 58K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.