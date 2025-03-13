zSpace to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, Marking a Significant Milestone in Growth and Investor Visibility

zSpace to join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes on March 24, 2025, enhancing visibility for its AR/VR education solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

zSpace, a leader in AR/VR education, announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective March 24, 2025. CEO Paul Kellenberger highlighted this milestone as a recognition of the company's growth and influence in immersive learning solutions. Being part of these widely recognized benchmarks will enhance zSpace's visibility among investors, supporting its mission to revolutionize education through AR/VR technology. The Russell indexes are instrumental for investment strategies, with significant assets tied to them. zSpace, based in San Jose, serves over 3,500 educational institutions and holds over 70 patents in its field.

Potential Positives

zSpace will join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, which enhances its visibility and credibility among investors.

Inclusion in these indexes signifies a milestone in zSpace's growth and recognition in the AR/VR education sector.

Membership in the Russell indexes connects zSpace with a benchmark that is widely used in investment strategies, suggesting a potential increase in investment interest.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® could suggest that zSpace is still categorized as a smaller company, which may imply limited market influence or financial performance compared to larger competitors.

The announcement focuses heavily on the benefits of inclusion in the index rather than addressing any existing financial challenges or performance metrics, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding transparency.

zSpace's current market presence and reliance on educational institutions may make the company vulnerable to fluctuations in education funding and policy changes, which are not addressed in the release.

FAQ

What is zSpace's recent announcement regarding the Russell 2000 Index?

zSpace announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes effective March 24, 2025.

Why is the inclusion in Russell indexes significant for zSpace?

This inclusion reflects zSpace's growth and enhances its visibility among investors in the AR/VR education sector.

How does zSpace impact education through technology?

zSpace delivers AR/VR experiences that improve STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs, making learning more engaging and effective.

Who uses zSpace's educational tools?

zSpace's solutions are utilized by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities across the U.S.

Where can I find more information about zSpace?

For more details, visit www.zspace.com or follow zSpace on social media.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education, today announced that it will join the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the quarterly Russell US Index initial public offering (IPO) additions, effective after the U.S. market opens on March 24, 2025.







“zSpace’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is a significant milestone that reflects our continued growth and the increasing impact of our immersive learning solutions,”



said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace.



“We are excited to join the ranks of other innovative companies in the Russell indexes and look forward to the expanded visibility among investors as we advance our mission to transform education through augmented and virtual reality technology.”







Membership in the U.S. Russell 2000® Index means inclusion in a widely recognized benchmark used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and active investment strategies. Russell indexes serve as a key performance measure for the U.S. equity market, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against them. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. In addition to the annual index reconstitutions that occur each June, initial public offerings (IPOs) and newly eligible companies are added to the Russell US indexes on a quarterly basis.





For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the quarterly IPO additions, visit the



FTSE Russell website



.







About zSpace









zSpace, Inc.



delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.





For more information, visit



www.zspace.com



or follow @zSpace on social media.





zSpace Press:





Amanda Austin





408-498-4050







press@zspace.com







zSpace Investor Relations:





Gateway Group





Cody Slach, Alex Thompson





949-574-3860







ZSPC@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.