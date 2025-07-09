zSpace Awarded Future’s Best of Show for zSpace Imagine at ISTE 2025

zSpace wins ISTE 2025 Best of Show Award for its headset-free AR/VR laptop, zSpace Imagine, enhancing educational technology.

Quiver AI Summary

zSpace, a leader in immersive learning based in San Jose, announced that it received the Future’s Best of Show Award from Tech & Learning at ISTE 2025 for its zSpace Imagine product, a headset-free AR/VR laptop designed specifically for primary education. This recognition marks zSpace's second consecutive Best of Show win, following the previous year’s award for its Career Readiness Solution highlighted by Career Coach AI™. The zSpace Imagine laptop provides interactive and engaging learning experiences in STEM, CTE, and core subjects for elementary and middle school students without the need for headsets or goggles. The awards, evaluated by industry experts, reflect zSpace's commitment to transformative educational technology that meets the needs of K–12 education and workforce development.

Potential Positives

zSpace has received the Future’s Best of Show Award at ISTE 2025 for its zSpace Imagine laptop, highlighting its leadership in immersive learning technology.



This marks the second consecutive year zSpace has won a Best of Show Award, demonstrating consistent innovation and recognition in the education technology sector.



The award underscores zSpace’s commitment to developing transformative technology tailored for K–12 education, which may enhance its reputation and market presence in this segment.



zSpace Imagine features a headset-free AR/VR solution, making immersive learning more accessible and engaging for primary education students, which may expand its user base and adoption in schools.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving awards, the company might still face challenges in differentiating its products from competitors, especially given the rapidly evolving AR/VR market.

The announcement lacks specific details regarding the commercial performance or market adoption of the zSpace Imagine laptop, which could indicate potential limitations in market traction.

Reliance on awards for credibility may raise concerns about the product's long-term viability and acceptance in the educational sector.

FAQ

What award did zSpace recently win?

zSpace won the Future’s Best of Show Award at ISTE 2025 for their headset-free AR/VR laptop solution, zSpace Imagine.

How many times has zSpace won the Best of Show Award?

This is the second consecutive year zSpace has received the Best of Show Award at ISTE.

What is zSpace Imagine?

zSpace Imagine is the first AR/VR laptop designed for primary education, providing immersive learning experiences without headsets.

Who evaluated the Best of Show Award nominees?

A panel of industry experts and editors evaluated the nominees based on innovation, features, reliability, and performance.

How does zSpace enhance student learning?

zSpace uses immersive AR/VR technology to create engaging, hands-on learning experiences that improve understanding in STEM and CTE fields.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZSPC Insider Trading Activity

$ZSPC insiders have traded $ZSPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZSPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL KELLENBERGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,710 shares for an estimated $8,070.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZSPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZSPC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZSPC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZSPC forecast page.

$ZSPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZSPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZSPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $10.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $10.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leader in immersive learning, announced today that the Company is a recipient of



Future’s Best of Show Award



, presented at



ISTE 2025



by



Tech & Learning



for their headset-free AR/VR laptop solution,



zSpace Imagine,



in the



Primary Education



category. This marks the



second consecutive year



zSpace has earned a Best of Show Award at ISTE, following its 2024 win that celebrated the Company’s



innovative Career Readiness Solution



, highlighted by



Career Coach AI™



. The back-to-back recognition underscores zSpace’s commitment to delivering transformative, immersive technology that addresses real needs across K–12 education, higher education, and into the workforce development market.





Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors, and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.





Winners were announced at the Tech & Learning reception during ISTELive25 in San Antonio and included in a press release on





techlearning.com





.









Image 1: zSpace team celebrates Future’s Best of Show Award





Image 2: A student engages with new Imagine laptop







About zSpace Imagine:











zSpace Imagine





is the first augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) laptop purpose-built for



primary education



—delivering immersive, interactive learning experiences without the need for headsets or goggles. With a stylus-enabled, glasses-free 3D display, elementary and middle school students can explore STEM, CTE, and core subjects in hands-on, engaging ways that promote curiosity and deeper understanding.





“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products—and businesses behind them—who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.





“We’re honored that zSpace Imagine has been recognized with a Best of Show Award,” said



Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace



. “This award reflects our mission to create age-appropriate immersive tools that truly enhance student learning. Imagine is helping schools introduce the power of AR/VR in a way that’s engaging, effective, and accessible for even the youngest learners.”







About zSpace









zSpace, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.







Contact:







Amanda Austin





Sr. Marketing Director





zSpace, Inc.





pr@zspace.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f576ac0-c280-4749-8e9f-b3452852986c









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09948734-4a87-4f10-95aa-d89ac948bb21





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.