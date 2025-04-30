zSpace Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Date

zSpace will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call with executives.

zSpace, a prominent provider of augmented and virtual reality solutions for education, announced its plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET featuring CEO Paul Kellenberger and CFO Erick DeOliveira, with access available via a live webcast on their investor relations website. zSpace, based in San Jose, serves over 3,500 educational institutions with its AR/VR technologies designed to enhance STEM and career readiness programs, and has been shown to improve learning outcomes. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future expectations, with caution advised for investors regarding these projections.

Potential Positives

zSpace plans to release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and communication with investors about the company's performance.

The upcoming conference call with key executives showcases zSpace's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insights into the company's future.

zSpace's products are used by over 3,500 educational institutions, highlighting its strong market presence and trust among educational providers.

The mention of zSpace holding over 70 patents emphasizes its innovation and potential competitive advantage in the AR/VR market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results hints at potential concerns regarding the company's current financial performance, as companies typically only issue such releases when there are notable updates or changes.

The dense language regarding forward-looking statements may indicate the company is experiencing uncertainties in its future prospects, which could be a red flag for investors.

The need for a formal conference call may suggest that the company feels it is necessary to clarify or manage expectations, which can imply prior issues with transparency or investor communication.

FAQ

When will zSpace release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

zSpace plans to release its financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close.

Who will host the conference call for zSpace's financial results?

The conference call will feature CEO Paul Kellenberger and CFO Erick DeOliveira.

How can I access the zSpace conference call?

You can access the call via phone using a provided registration link or through the webcast on their website.

What topics will be covered in the zSpace conference call?

The call will discuss zSpace's financial results and outlook for the first quarter of 2025.

Where is zSpace headquartered?

zSpace is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (Nasdaq: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after the close of market trading.





In conjunction with reporting first quarter 2025 results, zSpace will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kellenberger, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Erick DeOliveira. A live webcast of the call will be available on the



Events and Presentations



section of zSpace’s investor relations website. To access the call by phone, please use this



registration link



and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.







About zSpace









zSpace, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on "learning by doing" solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.









Contacts







Press Contact:





Amanda Austin







press@zspace.com







408-498-4050





Investor Relations Contact:





Gateway Group





Cody Slach





949.574.3860









ZSPC@gateway-grp.com







