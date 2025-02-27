zSpace Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

zSpace plans to release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (Nasdaq: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leader in augmented and virtual reality solutions for education, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.





In conjunction with reporting fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, zSpace will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kellenberger, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Erick DeOliveira. A live webcast of the call will be available on the



Events and Presentations



section of zSpace’s investor relations website. To access the call by phone, please use this



registration link



and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.







About zSpace









zSpace, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on "learning by doing" solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.









Contacts











Press Contact:





Amanda Austin







press@zspace.com







408-498-4050





Investor Relations Contact:





Gateway Group





Cody Slach, Alex Thompson





949.574.3860









ZSPC@gateway-grp.com







