Zscaler's (ZS) AI Innovations to Aid Data Protection Capabilities

Zscaler, Inc. ZS, a leader in cloud security, has announced several artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovations to its Data Protection Platform, making it the most comprehensive solution in the industry.

AI Innovations to Boost Data Protection Capabilities

With the exponential growth in cloud usage and evolving threats like ransomware, organizations face a critical need for robust data protection. Zscaler's platform offers protection for structured and unstructured data across various channels, including web, software-as-a-service (SaaS), email and private applications, both in data centers and the public cloud.

Moinul Khan, the Vice President and General Manager of Data Protection at Zscaler, emphasizes the importance of complete visibility in data protection. Zscaler leverages more than 500 trillion data points daily to provide insights into sensitive data and automate security workflows. The latest enhancements include natively integrated Data Security Posture Management for public clouds, context-rich generative AI App Security and real-time Email DLP (data loss prevention).

Furthermore, Zscaler's Unified SaaS Security consolidates technologies like SSPM (SaaS Security Posture Management) and CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) to deliver actionable insights for SaaS data. The platform also expands AI Auto Data Discovery to streamline data protection programs by reducing complexity.

According to Jennifer Glenn from International Data Corporation, data security solutions like Zscaler's AI Data Protection Platform are essential for identifying and addressing security issues while reducing deployment costs and complexity. Elad Horn, the GVP of Product at Cohesity, highlights the importance of securing data across various platforms and collaborating with Zscaler to bolster data security and recovery capabilities.

Overall, Zscaler's AI-driven innovations empower organizations to protect their data comprehensively, address evolving threats and optimize business processes. With its strong focus on visibility, automation, and collaboration, Zscaler remains at the forefront of data protection solutions, offering organizations a holistic approach to security in today's digital landscape.

Product Enhancements Drive Growth

Zscaler’s sustained focus on enhancing product capabilities is helping the company secure big deals from various sectors like federal, finance, healthcare and tech. Many Fortune 500 companies are switching from old firewall and VPN systems to its ZIA, ZPA and ZDX solutions for Zero Trust architecture. In the last reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s revenues and non-GAAP earnings soared 35% and 57%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The company is gaining from the rising demand for security and networking with the increase in hybrid work setups. Users accessing company networks increase the need for security, benefiting Zscaler's products.

Its edge cloud, offering policy enforcement, multi-tenancy, SSL/TLS inspection and Zero Trust network access, is also well-positioned for adoption in the growing remote work culture.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of ZS have plunged 20.2% year to date (YTD).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Salesforce CRM and Paycom Software PAYC. NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Salesforce and Paycom Software each carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 4 cents upward to $23.98 per share in the past seven days, which suggests year-over-year growth of 85%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 30.9%. The NVDA stock has soared 84.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $9.71 per share in the past 60 days, which calls for an increase of 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 17.4%. CRM shares have risen 5.2% YTD.

The consensus mark for Paycom’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $7.68 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates a marginal 0.9% decrease from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.4%. The PAYC stock has declined 15.6% in the YTD period.

