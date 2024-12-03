Zscaler’s Q1 results solid, says RBC Capital

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $230 price target on Zscaler (ZS) after its Q1 results. The company reported a “solid” quarter with a beat across the board that flowed through to higher FY25 guidance, while its FY25 midpoint revenue guidance outlook now points to 21.5% growth and billings points to 19.6% growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zscaler’s fundamental drivers support durable growth, RBC notes, adding that it is also “not reading into” the retirement of the company’s CFO.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ZS:
- Zscaler price target raised to $250 from $230 at Oppenheimer
- Zscaler price target lowered to $195 from $200 at Loop Capital
- Zscaler price target raised to $225 from $200 at Deutsche Bank
- Zscaler price target raised to $225 from $210 at Susquehanna
- Zscaler price target lowered to $240 from $270 at JMP Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.