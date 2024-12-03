Zscaler’s Q1 results solid, says RBC Capital

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $230 price target on Zscaler (ZS) after its Q1 results. The company reported a “solid” quarter with a beat across the board that flowed through to higher FY25 guidance, while its FY25 midpoint revenue guidance outlook now points to 21.5% growth and billings points to 19.6% growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zscaler’s fundamental drivers support durable growth, RBC notes, adding that it is also “not reading into” the retirement of the company’s CFO.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.