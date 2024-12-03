News & Insights

Zscaler’s Q1 results solid, says RBC Capital

December 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $230 price target on Zscaler (ZS) after its Q1 results. The company reported a “solid” quarter with a beat across the board that flowed through to higher FY25 guidance, while its FY25 midpoint revenue guidance outlook now points to 21.5% growth and billings points to 19.6% growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zscaler’s fundamental drivers support durable growth, RBC notes, adding that it is also “not reading into” the retirement of the company’s CFO.

