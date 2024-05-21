Zscaler's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $186,399, and 7 were calls, valued at $427,810.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $180.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zscaler stands at 167.3, with a total volume reaching 538.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zscaler, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $27.0 $25.55 $27.0 $165.00 $137.4K 220 50 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $165.00 $72.5K 66 140 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $34.5 $33.3 $34.53 $175.00 $69.0K 9 40 ZS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $34.75 $34.3 $34.52 $175.00 $69.0K 9 20 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $13.15 $13.1 $13.15 $177.50 $68.3K 3 104

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Zscaler With a trading volume of 884,393, the price of ZS is down by -1.71%, reaching $177.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $233.75.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $205. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $240. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $220. An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

