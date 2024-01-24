Zscaler (ZS) Unveils Industry's First Zero Trust AI-Powered SASE

Zscaler ZS unveiled the Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and announced the general availability of its Zero Trust software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution. The new Zscaler solutions reflect an improvement over the traditional network and firewall architectures. These solutions are built on a Zero Trust architecture that prevents ransomware attacks by blocking lateral threat movement.

Zscaler Zero Trust SASE is the industry’s first single-vendor SASE solution, which is built on the company’s Zero Trust AI. It helps organizations cut down on costs and simplify security by implementing the Zero Trust measures for users, devices and workloads.

Zscaler SD-WAN offers plug-and-play devices for customers seeking upgraded secure connectivity. This solution includes Integrated Security Service at Edge and centralized management. The Integrated Security Service at Edge brings together multiple security solutions at the network edge, creating a unified defense mechanism. It combines Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker and Data Loss Prevention for comprehensive security.

The solution connects users, locations and applications through the Zero Trust Exchange Platform, ensuring continuous monitoring and policy enforcement across devices and servers at various sites. This technology is implemented to secure inbound and outbound connectivity.

Moreover, Zscaler utilizes its adaptive AI engine to consistently evaluate the risk for users, devices, destinations and content. In a bid to simplify security for both incoming and outgoing data, the company integrates its AI-powered SASE platform and Zero Trust SD-WAN solution into a single device.

Zscaler Benefits From Its Extensive Portfolio

Zscaler is gaining from the rise in popularity of its cybersecurity products, driven by increasing hybrid work trends globally. A report by Grand View Research projects that the global cybersecurity market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

In the previous year, the company launched a number of products, enhanced capabilities and added features and services that address the cybersecurity and networking market. The list includes Zscaler Risk 360, Zero Trust Branch Connectivity, Identity Threat Detection and Response solution and ZSLogin feature.

The company has also ventured into the world of artificial intelligence with the launch of Data Protection for AI, AITotal, AI Visibility and Access Control. It is also working on Security Autopilot with breach prediction, Zscaler Navigator and Multi-Modal DLP.

ZS' recent launch of Zero Trust SD-WAN is expected to fuel its growth, especially in the SD-WAN market. According to a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the SD-WAN market is expected to reach $13.7 billion by 2027 from $3.4 billion in 2022, with an impressive annual growth rate of 31.9%.

Zscaler, with its unique offering of both security and SD-WAN solutions, is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market. Additionally, partnerships with VMware and Silver Peak contribute to securing SD-WAN deployments, further strengthening ZS' presence in this sector.

