Zscaler (ZS) to Enhance the Security Architecture of GLP

Zscaler ZS announced that Zscaler for Users, part of the Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform, has been selected by GLP, a global real estate logistics provider and investment manager. The solution will help GLP upgrade from its VPN-based traditional cyber security framework to this advanced Zero Trust architecture.

As part of the first step of the Zero Trust transformation, GLP is using Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) solutions. These solutions let GLP staff and third-party vendors securely access private apps and OT devices. The solution uses Zero Trust connections, reduces security risks and mitigates lateral threats with advanced segmentation and AI-driven policies based on context.

GLP and its affiliates will be able to stay secure through Zero Trust connectivity, which will help the prior manage assets across the enterprise's global hybrid cloud setup.

Zscaler, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

In the past year, Maxeon Solar Technologies and the Women's Tennis Association (“WTA”) chose Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform. Maxeon rolled out the solution in more than 100 countries, while WTA opted for it to safeguard the users, data and infrastructure.

Zscaler is also securing big deals from various sectors like federal, finance, healthcare and tech. Many Fortune 500 companies are switching from old firewall and VPN systems to ZS' ZIA, ZPA and ZDX solutions for Zero Trust architecture.

The company is gaining from the rising demand for security and networking with the increase in hybrid work setups. Users accessing company networks increase the need for security, benefiting Zscaler's products.

Its edge cloud, offering policy enforcement, multi-tenancy, SSL/TLS inspection and Zero Trust network access, is also well-positioned for adoption in the growing remote work culture.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ZS shares have surged 65.1% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Bentley Systems BSY and Dell Technologies DELL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 62 cents to $23.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 226.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 12.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 60 cents to $7.64 in the past 60 days. Shares of DELL have surged 168.1% in the past year.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.