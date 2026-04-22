Zscaler (ZS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Zscaler (ZS) was up +2.18% at $142.66. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

The cloud-based information security provider's shares have seen an increase of 0.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zscaler will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Zscaler is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $834.48 million, indicating a 23.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $3.31 billion, representing changes of +22.87% and +23.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.02% downward. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Zscaler is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.68. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.68 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ZS's PEG ratio is currently 2.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.