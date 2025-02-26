Zscaler (ZS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Zscaler (ZS) closed the latest trading day at $195.82, indicating a +1.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider have depreciated by 5.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 9.21% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $634.07 million, indicating a 20.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.99 per share and a revenue of $2.64 billion, signifying shifts of -6.27% and +21.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Zscaler is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Zscaler is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 64.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.48.

One should further note that ZS currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.