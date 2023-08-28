Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed at $141.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 9.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $430.42 million, up 35.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 67.83 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.78.

Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

