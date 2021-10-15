Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $292.70, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $212.29 million, up 48.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $951.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.77% and +41.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZS is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZS has a Forward P/E ratio of 533.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.74, which means ZS is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 15.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ZS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.