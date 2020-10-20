Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $150.73, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 13.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.42%.

ZS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $132.38 million, up 41.45% from the year-ago period.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $588.87 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.83% and +36.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZS currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, ZS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 530.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.64.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

