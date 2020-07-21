Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $125.47, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 16.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

ZS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.11 million, up 37.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $423.69 million, which would represent changes of -4.55% and +39.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 611.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.21.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

